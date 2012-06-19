Why Security Could Be Apple's Greatest Threat

Apple is sitting on top of the tech world. The company has set the standard for smartphones and tablets, tech’s biggest growth markets, and the company’s Mac sales in the U.S. are growing faster than the industry average. So what could derail the most valuable company in the world? Forget rivals like Microsoft and Google: Apple’s biggest threat may come from hackers.



These cyber-criminals are upending Apple’s carefully cultivated perception that the Mac is more secure than Windows PCs. Hackers smashed that notion in April when 650,000 Macs were infected by the Flashback Trojan.

