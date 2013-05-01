Here's Why These Russians Are Carrying Big Portraits Of Joseph Stalin Today

It’s May Day, so leftists and laborers are protesting all around the world.



And nobody does May Day quite like the Russians.

One noteworthy feature of May Day is the posters of former dictator Joseph Stalin being carried around in Russia.

Stalin died 60 years ago after a three-decade rule during which more than 6 million innocent people died, many in the Gulag network of labour camps.

Russians are largely ambivalent about the Kremlin Highlander, but many believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has fuelled a Stalin resurgence since he rose to power in 2000.

“Putin’s spin doctors did not deny that Stalin’s regime had conducted mass arrests and executions but tried to minimize these events … while emphasising as far as possible the merits of Stalin as a military commander and statesman who had modernized the country and turned it into one of the world’s two superpowers,” Lev Gudkov, director of independent Levada centre polling group, wrote in a March report.

According to Reuters, Gudkov conducted a poll last year revealing that while more than two-thirds of Russians agreed with the statement that “Stalin was a cruel, inhuman tyrant, responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent people,” 47 per cent of respondents said Stalin was “a wise leader who brought the Soviet Union to might and prosperity.”‘

In Feburary Gudkov conducted a poll in which 49 per cent said Stalin played a positive role, while 32 per cent said it was negative — roughly the opposite of a 1994 Survey.

Here what the Mig Greengard, an assistant to Chess master and political activist Garry Kasparov, told us about the phenomenon:

