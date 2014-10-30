Rupert Murdoch's One-Word Answer For Why He's Still Working At 83

Nicholas Carlson Rupert Murdoch, between Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and WSJ editor Gerard Baker

We’ve been at the WSJ’s tech conference all week.

All week, everywhere you looked, there was Rupert Murdoch, the 83-year-old chairman of News Corp, the Journal’s parent company.

He’s been walking the halls just like every other attendee. He’s been at every panel and interview, sitting in the front row.

Today, he went on stage to take questions himself.

He was his usual quick-witted self. For example, he said that in his business, you can’t succeed without making friends and enemies.

He said: “On the whole, I’m proud of my enemies.”

With flashy socks and thick plastic rimmed glasses, Murdoch these days has the style of a much younger man. He doesn’t exactly bound about with energy, but neither is he dragging himself from place to place. He keeps a step ahead of his (small) entourage.

The other night, we buttonholed a News Corp executive and asked him how long he thinks Murdoch plans to keep working.

This executive said that during a recent planning meeting, executives were discussing the notion that News Corp could move from its Time Square offices in Manhattan when the lease is up in seven years.

Murdoch made a point to say that he’d still be coming to the office then, cranking away.

Finally, as the conference closed today, we cornered Murdoch as he was leaving after the show’s final session.

We asked him, after all the money he’s made, prestige and power he’s accumulated: Why is he still working?

He gave a one word answer: “Curiosity.”

We pressed him.

He said, “You’ve got to look to the future. You can’t look back.”

