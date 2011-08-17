Ron Paul Isn't Attractive Enough To Win

I voted or Obama because he reminded me of a Teddy or FDR.



Many Democrats and I are now feeling snookered because Obama didn’t take the banks to task, he wasn’t bank-busting, muck-raking, a wealth-chasing socialist we thought we elected, but in a contest between him and Paul, he would win for the same reason he won against McCain.

That reason? That ear-to-ear, welcoming, smiling grin.

It is called the “halo effect” and it is well-documented in any psychology study, and it goes like this. People who are more attractive tend to be more successful. (Mind blowing, right?)

I like Paul (I think his son is bought by the money, but I like the dad) and I attended rallies and donated $XXX.00 to his campaign. But, he can’t win. Because he is an old, less attractive, seemingly Fed-raving lunatic, he won’t win against a more attractive, more articulate, wide smiling, welcoming American.

Sorry folks. We like to think the issues matter, but they don’t. In politics, all that matters is the appearance. Are you attractive (yes/no) do you have the appearance of a leader (yes/no).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.