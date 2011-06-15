Why Ron Johnson Left Apple: "I've Always Dreamed Of Leading A Major Retail Company As CEO"

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s retail god Ron Johnson is leaving the company to become CEO of J.C. Penney.Why? Not because he needs more money, or has a bad job, or anything.



But it sounds like he’s doing it for sport: Because this is what he’s always wanted to do, and it’s a big, new challenge.

“I’ve always dreamed of leading a major retail company as CEO, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help J. C. Penney re-imagine what I believe to be the single greatest opportunity in American retailing today, the Department Store,” he said in a canned quote in J.C. Penney’s press release.

“I have tremendous confidence in J. C. Penney’s future and look forward to working with Mike Ullman, the Executive Board and the Company’s 150,000 associates to transform the way America shops.”

As they say, once you’re lucky, twice you’re good. Johnson could already retire as one of the greatest minds in retail. But if he can turn around J.C. Penney as well as he’s built Apple’s retail empire, he’ll be even more of a legend.

