Why Romney Will Win The GOP Nomination

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Every so often, poll data perfectly explain what’s happening in the news. The news of late in Republican presidential politics is Mitt Romney’s surge. He’s emerged as a true front-runner for the GOP nomination. What explains this? The one word answer is “electability.” Republican voters are beginning to think, based on considerable evidence, that Mr. Romney is their best bet to unseat President Obama. His “electability” is driving his surge.



Consider these two questions (asked of Republican primary voters only) from the most recent Fox News survey:

How important is it to you that the Republican nominee agrees with you on most major issues?

Very important 53%

Somewhat important 43%

Not very important 2%

Not at all important 2%

How important is it to you that the Republican nominee can beat Barack Obama?

Very important 73%

Somewhat important 19%

Not very important 3%

Not at all important 3%

Republican primary voters may not agree with Mitt Romney on issues like “Romneycare,” but they’re willing to overlook almost anything in order to make sure that President Obama is defeated in 2012.

Any number of things can go wrong for Mr. Romney, of course. He’s not a lock to win his party’s nomination. But if he does win the GOP nod, “electability” will be the reason he does.

