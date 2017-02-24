An HR recruiting CEO says a coffee shop illustrates exactly why we aren't all doomed to lose our jobs to robots

Facebook/Alchemy-Coffee ‘We don’t want to buy our coffee from a robot.’

The future of jobs may seem precarious. As automation takes hold across a broad array of industries, robots increasingly replace human workers.

But rather than sound the alarm, CEO of HiringSolved Shon Burton says students just need to become more strategic when picking future jobs.

“What things will not be automated in 20 years?” Burton questioned in an interview with Business Insider. “Things humans don’t want to deal with computers on.”

He used the example of a coffee shop to further explain:

“Everything a coffee shop does could’ve been automated 30 years ago. So why isn’t it? Well that’s because we don’t want to buy our coffee from a robot. We want to buy our coffee from a hipster in the flannel print shirt with piercings, because that’s what makes us feel good.”

Professions where human interaction is crucial to the process will fare well in an increasingly automated world, Burton, whose company leverages AI & machine learning technology to make job recruiting more efficient, said.

Industries like real estate, where people desire human communication when purchasing a home, or medicine, where patients prefer speaking with a doctor about their conditions, are examples Burton highlighted as safer from machines displacing humans.

“What you need to find as a student is where is your coffee shop?” Burton said. “Where is the place where if you foreshadow 20 years from now, the question is not: ‘Can we automate it?’ The question is: ‘Will we want to?'”

When you’ve figured that out, you’ll be in good shape to compete against automation in your industry.

