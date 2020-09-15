Why 'RIP JK Rowling' is trending, even though the author is still alive

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

JK Rowling was trending on Twitter on Monday under the hashtag #RIPJKRowling.

The author is not dead, but fans are angry after it emerged her latest book features a male serial killer who wears a dress to dupe and murder his female victims.

People are connecting this storyline to Rowling’s history of transphobic statements.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The children’s author JK Rowling is being “cancelled” on Twitter after it emerged her latest book featured a male killer who wears dresses as he kills his female victims.

It follows a string of comments Rowling has made about transgender people, making fun of gender-inclusive terms, and calling for an end to gender-affirming care for young trans people.

Jake Kerridge of The Telegraph wrote the novel’s “moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress,” and features a male serial killer who wears a dress to kill his cisgender female victims.

As explored in the Netflix documentary “Disclosure,” the trope of a “male killer in a dress” implies transgender women are violent murderers and psychopaths. It has been used in films like “Silence of the Lambs” and “Psycho.”

Twitter users are voicing their discontent once again using the hashtag #RIPJKRowling.

Twitter users compared Rowling to Harry Potter villains



JK Rowling's new book is about a cis woman investigating a cis male serial killer who dresses as a woman to kill his cis female victims. Like…how much more blatantly does Rowling have to out herself as a transphobe for y'all to stop buying her books and publishers to drop her? — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge, so obsessed with her deeply prejudiced perspective that she’ll go to any length to remain convinced of her own righteousness, no matter what harm it causes. https://t.co/6RpVHxvjoW — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) September 14, 2020

#RIPJKRowling Instead of being transphobic, Joanne should just be quiet ???? pic.twitter.com/aGdd5by5t4 — Tom Riddle ➐ (@TheRealTRiddle) September 14, 2020

she’s not dead or anything, but even tom riddle is more alive than her career and reputation ????#RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/3LnLLI0QI1 — fer is looking for hp moots (@70sDRACO_) September 14, 2020

u deserve every single bit of bad karma coming your way and more @jk_rowling you’re the villain in this story https://t.co/DLH0Wa62xO — Art (@_artsartsarts) September 14, 2020



Read More:



JK Rowling’s new book features a psychotic male killer who wears dresses to dupe his female victims

Cynthia Nixon said JK Rowling’s comments about gender were ‘really painful’ for her trans son

J.K. Rowling wrote a controversial statement about transgender people in response to being called a ‘TERF.’ Here’s what that means.

Trans ‘Harry Potter’ fans say they are devastated by JK Rowling’s transphobia â€” but some say it’s a distraction from the violence against trans Black people

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.