BII CHART OF THE DAY: Why RIM Will Sell

Yesterday, RIM announced that it expects an operating loss in the current quarter and that it has hired J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital to explore its strategic options.

However, as we have previously argued, it has no choice but to sell itself at this point. RIM is being smoked in the global smartphone race; its market share has shrunk from 21 per cent in mid-2009 to 7 per cent at the end of the last quarter, according to Gartner.

RIM doesn’t make phones with features consumers want. Namely, it does not support an expansive content ecosystem with the most recent popular apps. All hope is not lost though: RIM’s messaging technology and government clients should be lucrative to a potential acquirer.

