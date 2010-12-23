Why Rex Ryan's Alleged Foot Fetish Isn't A Story

Photo: AP

Deadspin has created another media splash by publishing a series of foot fetish videos that appear to star the wife of New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan.It also appears that at least one of the videos may have been shot by Ryan himself, before being uploaded to YouTube.



A Jets spokesman says it’s a personal matter that Ryan won’t comment on, which some are taking to be a confession this is in fact the Ryans. Or at the very least a non-denial denial.

Assuming that it is Ryan (and we’re not confirming that), why should anyone care? Well … you shouldn’t.

Deadspin’s story embarrasses Ryan and his wife simply for the sake of embarrassing them. Unlike previous Deadspin bombshells — like Brett Favre’s potential sexual harassment or stories of ESPN employees who had affairs (in violation of company rules) — Ryan hasn’t done anything remotely wrong. It doesn’t even have the salacious quality of a nude photo or sex tape. (And we’ve seen plenty of those from athletes.)

So what are we supposed to learn about the head coach of the Jets, that has anything to do with being the head coach of the Jets?

Nothing in the videos is illegal, immoral, or unfit for the public.

On the scale of bizarre personal preferences, foot fetishes are like a 2.

It gives no insight into any other Jets controversy, like Brett Favre, Trip-Gate, or even the Inez Sainz saga, which Ryan was directly involved in.

All we’re left with is a guy who really likes his wife’s feet. In its own way, it’s kind of sweet.

The only weird part is that he chose to put something so personal on YouTube, but honestly, when you look at some of the stuff that people put on YouTube, naked feet is remarkably tame. If you’re shocked that a semi-famous person might have documented his consensual legal sexual activity with his own wife, then maybe you’re the weird one.

But even if the Ryans chose (inadvertently) to make their private life public that isn’t a good reason to shame or ridicule the Jets coach or his wife. Everyone enjoys pointing and laughing, but this doesn’t have any bearing on his job or his team.

Sure, it give fans a few not-so-clever ideas for signs at the next Jets road game, but beyond that this isn’t a “scandal” worth caring about.

