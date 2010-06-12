Why Retails Sales Are Much Better Than They Look

Econompic breaks down today’s retail sales report nicely, showing how retails sales missed expectations mostly due to falling building materials and gasoline sales.
Building materials (which fell back to earth following a spike in April to take advantage of the end of the tax credit) and a 20% decline in the price of gasoline led the fall (these figures are nominal). Subtracting those outliers we still have a decline, which shows weakness. Just not as weak as early reports would indicate.
So it was mostly a function of housing activity and gas. Without these items, sales rose 0.1%.
