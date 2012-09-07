Why Retailers Are Suddenly Trying To Appeal To Men

Photo: jcrew.com

Men are disproving the stereotype that they hate shopping, and the retail world is taking note.Retailers from Ugg to J. Crew are scrambling to provide men with better selections and customer service, Eric Wilson at the New York Times reports.



Many are even opening men’s stores.

Here are some of the changes the industry has made recently:

Christian Louboutin, designer of red-soled shoes, opened a men’s store in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Ugg opened a men’s store this summer.

Nordstrom is opening a temporary men’s store in Soho with “a coffee bar, complimentary shaves and, naturally, lots of gadgets.”

Urban Outfitters just released a men’s catalogue for the first time ever.

Saks Fifth Avenue remodeled its men’s store this year.

In 2011, men’s spending on apparel increased by 4 per cent. The increase was fuelled by a broader interest in fashion according to research by NPD Group, Wilson reported.

