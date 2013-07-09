How To Convince Republicans To Support A Carbon Tax

Just 44% of Republicans think there is “solid evidence” of climate change, according to a March Pew poll. Another poll this spring found 58% of Republicans think climate change is a “hoax.”
Yet the R Street Institute, a free-market think tank, hopes to rally conservatives to support a carbon tax as an alternative to regulatory approaches being implemented by the Obama Administration.
Reihan Salam, Senior Fellow at R Street, sat down with me to discuss how you sell a carbon tax to a group of people who don’t like taxes and don’t think the earth is warming.
It’s a tall order. But Reihan has some ideas.
Watch below.
Edited by Justin Gmoser
