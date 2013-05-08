15 Reasons Ted Cruz Is The Most Badass And Fearless Senator Republicans Have Seen In Ages

It’s been just four months since Ted Cruz took office as the junior Republican Senator from Texas, but the Tea Party darling has already challenged Washington to a fight — and gotten it.



Brash, borderline arrogant, but undeniably whipsmart, Cruz has rankled Democrats and delighted Republicans with his take-no-prisoners, make-no-compromises approach to legislating. His popularity has skyrocketed among a conservative base starved for excitement after enduring milquetoast moderates like Mitt Romney and John McCain.

“Republicans love him because he’s honest, because he’s not afraid to take on the Establishment,” said Vincent Harris, a digital strategist who works with Cruz. “He’s energetic and Republicans are just tired of people who are going along to get along — that is the antithesis of Senator Cruz.”

“He’s conservative and he’s not afraid to talk about — and he’s not afraid to even say and do things that people in the Beltway aren’t used to,” Harris added. “It’s exciting and refreshing.”

Democratic strategist James Carville called Cruz the most fearless and talented Republican in 30 years.

Already, rumours are circulating that Cruz is considering a presidential bid in 2016. That would be an audacious move for the young Senator, particularly considering questions about his eligibility. (Cruz was born in Canada.)

But a brief look at his past — and his rapid ascent to national political stardom – reveals that Cruz usually gets what he wants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.