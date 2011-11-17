Why Rebrand? Previously Named Sexy Action Cool Sold For $1Billion+

PopCap Games, the Seattle social games company sold to EA, was once called Sexy Action Cool. GeekWire goes on to detail some secrets on how PopCap built a successful company:



Speaking today at Northwest Entrepreneur Network’s Entrepreneur University, Roberts noted that product focus of PopCap — exhibited in games like Bejeweled and Plants vs. Zombies — was absolutely key to its success.

“The games are the most important thing that we do,” said Roberts, who sold PopCap earlier this year to Electronic Arts for as much as $1.3 billion. “We are not a customer-driven company. We are not a marketing-driven company. We are not a sales-driven company. We make games, and we make them for everybody.”

As part of the maniacal product focus, Roberts said that PopCap’s ultimate goal is to unseat Monopoly and Scrabble as the top brand-name games in the world. They haven’t hit that milestone — at least not yet. But, with more than 500 million game players worldwide and new offerings spreading through Facebook and other channels, PopCap is heading toward that goal.

Do you think Sexy Action Cool would have gone on to be acquired for north of $1 billion? We don’t either, and that is why we recently chose to rebrand our mobile commerce and communications startup (previously named Order SM) as Seconds. Quite a bit more eloquent, isn’t it?

Naming is so important to a product/company. If people feel weird saying the words, they will not tell others. If people don’t want to speak about your company, the odds you become a widely recognised brand go down dramatically.

Do yourself a favour, look in mirror and say your company name out loud. Does it look, sound, and feel right? If not, you must make a change.

@jnickhughes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.