Why Read The News When You've Got Pictures?

The media’s got an unlimited appetite right now for “sad guy on trading floor” pictures to accompany sad market news. Yesterday, Wonkette analysed the different types of pictures making the rounds. But really, why do we even need words to go along with these images? So big ups to the authors of “Sad Guys on Trading Floors” — financial news taken to its brilliant, most reductionist extreme. (via Barry Ritholtz)



And here’s one more, but would you really call it sad?

