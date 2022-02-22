Rattan is a staple in wicker furniture. Here’s why it can cost hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.

Just one pole of processed rattan can cost $35.

Rattan is a climbing palm vine that grows on rainforest trees and is harvested in the wild.

Harvesters have to travel by boat into the rainforest and often work in dangerous conditions.

Rattan is a naturally renewable climbing palm typically used in furniture labeled as wicker, which is the term for how it’s woven. And the price tag for this furniture is usually high: a real rattan chair can cost over $1,000, and as a material, it’s almost three times the price of bamboo! But getting rattan is complicated. What makes it so hard to harvest? And is that the reason it’s so expensive?