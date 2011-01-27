EMPLOYEE CONFIDENTIAL: 25 Candid Tales From Frustrated Workers Who Finally Quit Their Jobs

Current Age: 29

Sex: Male

Location: Manchester, Connecticut



Resignation date: December 2010

Why I quit: 'In August, I told my boss a lie that I found a new job in hopes of them giving me that raise I'd been asking for for six years. They said they didn't want me to leave and asked what it was going to take to get me to stay. The ball was in my court at the moment. I told them how much it would take me to stay, they told me, 'Good luck.' I told them that October 1st would be my quit date.

The next day, tragedy struck our workplace. Some idiot warehouse worker who was fired shot and killed nine people in my workplace, including himself. Suddenly, there were way more important things going on than trying to scheme a raise.

'It was all of a sudden my pleasure to be at work with the people that remained there and nothing made me happier in times of extreme sadness than being with them. My lie of finding another job caught on to some coworkers who told other coworkers so, regrettably, I just went with it. 'Yea, I leave in October, wish me luck.'

'I am an idiot.

'The weeks leading up to October had me scrambling for another job but I found nothing. I told my boss that I wasn't yet ready to leave and that I would let them know when. I stuck by my story and THIS TIME, I would leave by the end of the year.

'More weeks passed, still no job replies, not even an interview. I applied and sent my resume out to over three hundred different companies.

'They threw me two going away parties, one out at a bar and one in the office during my last day. Still, during my speech, I could have just said that I decided to stay...nope, I left.'

What I'm doing now: 'Now I am in Boston, living off my savings and looking for work. I'm contemplating going back to school to get a real degree. A generic 'Communications' degree from a state school just doesn't cut it these days for prospective employers.'