Why QE3 Just Got A Little Bit Less Likely

From BTIG’s Dan Greenhause, a quick rundown of this morning’s data on productivity:

Productivity declined by 0.3% in the second quarter after falling by 0.6% in the first quarter

Productivity is an excellent leading indicator, falling in front of a recession and bouncing early in a recovery

Unit labour costs (the difference between compensation costs and productivity) rose by 2.2% after jumping by a much larger than expected 4.8% in the first quarter

Unit labour costs are a very important determinant for inflationary pressures in the economy. If consumers see price increases of a significant amount, they will demand more from employers who, in response to paying more for labour, raise prices.

Today’s report contains revisions that go back, in some cases, as far as 1947

Bottom line. QE3 will come when inflation is no longer a worry. We’re not there yet.



