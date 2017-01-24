Here's why you never see Prince William wearing a wedding ring

Getty/WPA Pool Kate and William (sans wedding band) in October 2016.

• Prince William (formally known as the Duke of Cambridge) married Kate Middleton in 2011.

• But eagle-eyed royal family fans have noticed that he doesn’t wear a wedding ring.

• The simple reason why: He just don’t like wearing jewellery.

After five years of marriage and two adorable children, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, still look like they’re very much in love. But many observers have noticed something interesting about the couple: Despite their apparent matrimonial bliss, William has never worn a wedding ring.

It’s true: Look through the many thousands of pictures of the royal couple online and you won’t find a single one in which he’s sporting a ring on his left hand.

Royal family fans need not fear — the lack of ring doesn’t signal impending divorce. William just doesn’t want to wear one.

In fact, the royal family released a statement before the couple’s 2011 wedding to confirm that William wouldn’t wear a ring because of “personal preference,” Time reported.

“It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewellery,” a Palace aide said. (No word on why he’s averse to rings but always seems to be wearing a watch, however.)

Getty/Christopher Furlong After the ceremony, Kate and William greeted adoring fans. He wasn’t wearing a ring.

A peek at the official wedding program reveals that William didn’t even put on a ring during the ceremony. Kate was the only one who got a wedding band that day.

William isn’t the only male royal who eschews a wedding band. The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, doesn’t wear one either — and a photo timeline of their marriage reveals that he hasn’t for many years.

But other male royals do wear a ring. The BBC reports that Prince Charles (William’s father) wears a wedding ring to signify his second marriage. News photos show that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, wore one on his pinky before his divorce, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, still wears his.

In short: Wedding rings aren’t reliable predictors of marital success in this family. Men who have worn them (like Prince Charles and Prince Andrew) have gone through scandalous divorces. But Prince Philip, who doesn’t wear one, has been married to the Queen for 69 years.

Here’s hoping William and Kate enjoy a similarly long and happy matrimony — no matter who’s wearing a ring.

