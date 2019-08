Only 10% to 20% of Americans aren’t allergic to poison ivy’s rash-inducing oil, urushiol. Rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are causing poison ivy leaves to grow larger and produce more of the toxic oil.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.