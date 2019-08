The best part of getting a pizza is opening up the box to unleash the smell of Italian seasoning, melted cheese, and crispy crust. You have Carmela Vitale to thank for that. She’s the woman behind those little plastic tables that save your pizza night from utter disaster.

