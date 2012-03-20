Here's Why Peyton Manning Picked The Broncos

Photo: YouTube

Peyton Manning is on his way to the Denver Broncos, but it’s not due to a bidding war.Just a few days ago, three teams — Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers — were in the running for Peyton’s services.



As of this writing, it appears the final numbers in his new deal with Denver will be around $95 million for five years.

A Denver Post report saying that Manning’s new contract would reach the $90 million plateau surfaced last week when it was clear Denver and Tennessee were comfortable with giving him that much money.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that any team, including late entrant San Francisco, had to be OK with offering Peyton such a large deal if it still considered itself a likely landing spot.

So why did Manning go to Denver?

Not having to bother with learning a new offence, says Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

From Peyton’s first visit to Denver two weeks ago to the Broncos’ trip to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina this past Friday, executive VP John Elway and head coach John Fox made it clear to Manning he would be running HIS own offence.

Despite how serious they were in pursuing Manning, he would’ve had to work under completely new systems in San Francisco or Tennessee.

