Could PETA Ads Be Coming To Fire Trucks Near You?

When Baltimore City Congressman William “Pete” Welch made a speech Friday suggesting the city sell ads on fire trucks to increase revenue, he got a quick response from PETA, the animal rights group.



“PETA is happy to help Baltimore’s fire departments from going up in smoke,” said PETA manager Lindsay Rajt. “Our ‘Vegans Are Hot’ fire truck wouldn’t just fight fires—it would also encourage Baltimore residents to rescue their own health while helping animals by dumping artery-clogging meat, eggs, and dairy products.”

PETA has a history of controversial ads and—separately—even schools are selling ad space on their report cards to make extra cash, so … match made in heaven?

Photo: PETA

