Why Persistence Is Necessary For Startup Success

Entrepreneurs are renowned for their unwavering passion and unyielding confidence.



It’s this zealous belief in personal capability that leads someone to start their own company and it’s the same belief that leads many founders to predict explosive growth right out of the gate.

Reality is, very few companies succeed immediately.

Just because your company works fast doesn’t mean that others will. Potential partners, potential investors and potential consumers don’t share your sense of urgency.

Everything always takes longer than originally anticipated and expectations tend to shift with experience.

Persistence is necessary for most startup successes. Unrelenting, gritty, pull yourself-out-of-the-dirt persistence.

For the vast majority, success came after stressful periods of perseverance.

Don’t give up. What separates the winners from the losers is the amount of fight in the founder.

