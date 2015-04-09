This is the main reason why people want smartwatches

The first reviews for the Apple Watch went live Wednesday. Though some praised its design and a few applications like Apple Pay, many found issues with general slowness, using Siri, and the limitations of third-party apps. That said, the Apple Watch’s most useful feature — giving you notifications so you don’t have to reach for your phone — seems to work quite well according to critics. BI Intelligence believes this single feature will please many potential buyers.

Most people planning to buy a smartwatch want one so they don’t have to constantly pull out their phones, according to a recent global online survey created and charted for us by BI Intelligence. Of the 349 respondents, one in three said funelling phone notifications for the sake of productivity is the most important benefit of a smartwatch; 27% of people said they simply wanted a watch that had more functions, and roughly half of the 24% of respondents chose “Other” for fitness and health monitoring reasons.

