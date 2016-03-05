Here's how people use gold in the real world

Gold is on fire.

On Thursday, the shiny metal officially entered a bull market.

It continued to rally on Friday morning, with futures rising about 1% or $18 per ounce to as high as $1,277.10.

Naturally, all of this has revived economists’ favourite debate: what is the point of gold, anyway?

Some think that it doesn’t serve any purpose, and therefore doesn’t have any intrinsic value.

Others claim that hoarding goal is a legitimate way to safely store wealth, in preparation for economic troubles.

But, believe it or not, gold is actually used by real people in the real world, too.

Below is a table from the World Gold Council breaking down how gold has been used in the last few years.

Notably, the yellow metal is used in jewellery, electronics, and coins. And interestingly, gold still has a major role in dentistry.

