The Reasons Why People 'Unfriend' On Facebook

Top 10 Reasons People Unfriend On Facebook (NM Incite via Right Mix Marketing)

Have you ever been unfriended in Facebook? Have you ever wondered why people unfriend other people in Facebook? According to a recent study by NM Incite, here are the top reasons why people unfriend their “friends” on Facebook.

Offensive Comments Don’t know them well Trying to sell me something Depressing comments Lack of interaction Political comments Breakup / divorce Don’t like their friends Update profile too often They add too many people

Photo: NM Incite

And here you can see why people “friend” other people and why people use social media altogether. Read >>

Twitter Is Changing How We Watch TV (Indiewire)

Jenn Deering Davis’s SXSW panel, How Twitter Has Changed How We Watch TV, was a look at her company’s analytics tools and what they have taught her about television viewing as reflected in the social media platform. The vast majority (76 per cent) of people tweeting about TV, according to Union Metrics, do so while watching something live. And in an age of DVRs and Hulu, what’s most often still watched live is “anything with an unexpected outcome,” including sports, award shows and “anything juicy with cliffhangers where there might be spoilers,” like The Walking Dead or Pretty Little Liars. The latter show, has been a huge hit on Twitter, averaging 13,000 tweets per minute when it airs, a fact that the show’s promoters encourage on their official Twitter account. Read >>

Back Of the Envelope Social Media Measurement Tools (Business 2 Community)

Social media metrics and analytics are hot topics. Many companies need to make a decision to invest and social media measurement helps to support their decision. Here’s an infographic to help you ask the right questions and make the right calculations.

Photo: Gerry Moran via Business 2 Community

Marketers need to map key social metrics to strategic questions vs. just measuring and blindly reporting how a channel performs. Read >>

Start Thinking Social Business, Not Social Media (Huffington Post)

The Web is the most significant revolution in communication since print. This is because it provides us all with a voice. Print gave us knowledge, but we could not respond. Therefore, we required the patronage of media moguls, publishing companies, record companies etc., to get our voice heard. Today, with blogs, social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and of course YouTube, we can get our message heard by potentially millions of people, and there are plenty of examples of where this is the case. There are too many companies, however, still treating social media merely as a new channel to market. These are the businesses who are struggling to make it work. Read >>

Email Marketing More Aligned With Social Media Than Mobile (Marketing Sherpa via DazeInfo)

A recent study from Marketing Sherpa conducted in December 2012, which included marketers worldwide, found some interesting stats.

Photo: Marketing Sherpa via Dazeinfo

Despite the advancements made on mobile, only 21 per cent of the marketers wanted to bridge email with mobile marketing. On the other side, three in four respondents said that Web and email marketing would be greatly integrated. And more than two in four respondents wanted to bridge social and email. Read >>

Businesses Have No Real Plan For Facebook and Twitter (Altimeter Group via Wired)

Businesses are still awkwardly fumbling around on social networks without much long-term planning, according to a survey of nearly 700 social strategists, hinting that social platforms like Facebook and Twitter have plenty of headroom to sell more ads. Just 12 per cent of businesses planned social media strategies beyond next year and just 34 per cent say their companies have developed clear metrics to connect their social media activity to goals like profit growth, said the survey, by management consultancy Altimeter Group. The general state of social-media affairs in corporate America was well summarized by Ford Chief Marketing Officer Jim Farley, who told Altimeter, “We’re in the awkward teenage years where we have a strategy but it’s not executed in the same way in all parts of the company.” Read >>

Twitter Cheat Sheet: How to Increase Your Engagement (Social Media Today)

Tweets with image links have twice the engagement rates compared to tweets without images. Also, tweets that ask followers to “Retweet” receive 12x higher retweet rates than those that do not. As a reference to increasing your Twitter engagement, the folks at Linchpin have provided a great starting point, one that looks at user engagement data collected by Buddy Media from over 320 of the world’s largest brands. Read >>

Photo: Linchpin SEO

