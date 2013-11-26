Sandy Hook Shooting Report Reveals Why Cops Feared There Were More Shooters

A Connecticut state attorney has released a report about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that reveals why police initially feared there may have been more than one shooter.

On Dec. 14, the day Adam Lanza killed 20 school children and six adults, news reports suggested there was at least one other possible shooter.

It turns out a number of people were initially detained and treated as suspects, but none turned out to be involved with the slaughter. Here are the people who were detained, according to the report by the Danbury, Conn. state attorney.

Two reporters were located in the woods near Sandy Hook and held at gunpoint by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection until their identities could be confirmed.

A man from New York who was working in a town nearby got a news alert about the situation at Sandy Hook and went to the school to see what was going on. He was taken from the school in handcuffs.

Another unknown male who was detained turned out to be a parent with a mobile phone in his hand.

Police were also concerned about multiple shooters because school personnel reported seeing someone running outside during the shooting.

It turned out that a number of the school’s staff members had escaped through a window and were fleeing by the school during the massacre.

In the aftermath of the shooting, there were a number of early reports that turned out not to be true — including that Adam Lanza’s brother Ryan was the shooter.

