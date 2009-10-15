Six Google Wave Use Cases

Despite early users’ disappointment in Google Wave, people are still clamoring to use the advanced email software. Why? For a number of collaborative projects.



Lifehacker had Wave invites to give out. It asked readers how they would use Google Wave. Here’s what people said:

A high school student in n AP history thought he’d be able to use Wave to share notes with classmates.

Brian, a consultant with the CDC who is fighting swine flu says of his group, “We use email, intranet, shared drives, etc. to collaborate. We meet CONSTANTLY, leading to lots of meeting recaps, duplicated work, and wasted time.”

James, an air traffic controller at Philadelphia’s International Airport says “The ability to review conversations and data will help us to further reduce delays at Philadelphia International Airport.” He’s currently using the chat functions in Google Spreadsheet with his co-workers.

Casey, a reporter says it would be great for him and his fellow reporters while collaborating on stories. Another reporter, Martin says the same thing.

John wants to talk to his mother in law. She’s German and doesn’t speak English, so the “real time translating feature…would break barriers that I could only dream of achieving.”

Tiffany is getting married and thinks it will be useful for planning the wedding.

See the rest at Lifehacker>

Or, check out the early reviews of Google Wave →

Photo: Gustty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.