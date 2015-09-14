We spoke to Corbyn voters that told us how he won a colossal left-wing landslide

Jeremy Corbyn won the UK Labour leadership vote with a landslide vote of 59.5% over the weekend.

This is huge. Andy Burnham came second with 19%, Yvette Cooper came in with just 11%. Around 15,500 new members joined Labour in the 24 hours since Corbyn’s win.

It’s a massive deal because Corbyn is seen as a radical left-wing politician who is happy to reverse the Blairite policies of the past. He is a staunch socialist and even sung a socialist anthem after winning the Labour party leadership race.

He wants a government that will nationalise more companies, abolish austerity, and levy more taxes on business.

This basically the polar opposite of what the Conservative-led government stands for and is a radical push to the left for Labour. You can read all about his policies here.

While Cooper and a seven other prominent Labour party politicians resigned from the party after Corbyn’s election, and anonymous Labour politicians saying that Corbyn’s election is “disastrous” for the party, Business Insider spoke to a number of Britons about why they support Corbyn and why they will now vote Labour.

“Integrity”

Business Insider spoke to a number of vocal Corbyn supporters about why he got their vote and the number one reason is because of his staunch position on his socialist policies — even if it could take some money out of their pockets.

“I am actually better off under a Conservative government as homeowner and business owner. But as a human, I am now better off voting for a Labour government,” said Lily Cleary, founder of technical problem solvers for enterprises, Matter Technology Limited.

Lily Cleary Lily Cleary, founder of technical problem solvers for enterprises, Matter Technology Limited.

Another Corbyn supporter also added weight behind this argument saying that the Labour leader’s principles is what got him fired up about the left-wing party.

“I support Corbyn because his principles reflect the attitude of looking after others and it not just being about yourself. It’s a commendable attitude to have,” said Adam Mallett, graphics designer and film maker.

Trust is also a huge selling point for Corbyn amongst voters.

“I think he is better than his competitors (for the Labour leadership and heads of other political parties) because he has more integrity,” said Sarah Spotswood, a web applications developer. “I feel his competitors are flapping around and just trying to tell people what they want to hear and the change opinions under pressure. It has got a lot of people disillusioned.”

“I don’t trust what other politicians say. I want to feel that when I elect a local MP, that their opinions and points of view will be represented in parliament and not change to toe the party line. Whether you fully agree with his policies or not, [Corbyn’s] sort of character and integrity missing from politics.”

Furthermore, for this very reason, Corbyn supporters say that his detachment from Blarite policies is bringing more people back to the Labour camp.

“I think because for the first time in what feels like a generation that he is completely changing the parameters of the political arguments out there — we’ve been concentrating on a narrow band of society, economics, finance and war and it’s a false dichotomy over relatively bad options. It doesn’t have to be like that,” said Alan Hyndman, marketing manager at Figshare, a scientific software startup. “He envisions a completely different and more equal society that it doesn’t exploit natural resources.”

Swinging the vote

Alan Hyndman Alan Hyndman, marketing manager at Figshare, a scientific software startup.

Corbyn supporters are not just dormant Labour supporters. Some that spoke to Business Insider told us about how Corbyn has potentially swung their vote into the Labour camp.

“I am actually a floating voter and every election I look at the manifestos and the parties and see where my vote is best placed and what party represents what I believe in,” said Cleary. “In the General Election this year, I voted Green because I am in a Tory stronghold but Corbyn has ignited my interest in the Labour party.”

“I think basically anyone you speak to are tired of career politicians. I have grown quite tired of [these types of politicians] who are media trained, polished and outwardly facing to the media.

“I genuinely believe that he is a belief-led politician but this could play for and against him. Not one liked (former Labour leader Ed Miliband) because of how he was perceived. So there is a question over whether Corbyn is too far left and if he can win the hearts and minds of the media and the public. However, Corbyn is a great asset for politics as a whole — even if he stays in the opposition.”

Cleary added that if a General Election was to happen within the next few months, she would “100%” give her vote to Labour.

Hyndman added that now Corbyn has greater support he is looking to vote Labour, after he stopped voting for Labour following the Iraq war in 2003.

“[In the last General Election] I voted green as a protest vote. I was in Corbyn’s constituency [North Islington in London] and I saw that he was going to win anyway. So I just voted Green as it was the closest alliance. I think we are at the start of a really interesting journey.”

Will Corbyn go all the way?

Sarah Spotswood Sarah Spotswood, a coder, speaks to Business Insider about Jeremy Corbyn.

The big issue for some of those who support or at least admire Corbyn is the long road ahead before a new government will be elected — a whole five years.

“I need to see how it develops for Labour, as I don’t necessarily agree with all his points yet, as some are too left-wing and too socialist, so it would be good to see a balance,” said Spotswood.

“However, how he stood up for his beliefs on child tax credits really shows that he stood up for what he believes in, regardless of what the rest of the party thought.”

In July, Corbyn was the only Labour party member, that was gunning for leadership position, to vote against the Welfare Reform and Work Bill that would see Britons with more than two children being stripped of child benefit payments.

But while Corbyn is being commended by his supporters over his standing of his ground over what he believes, they also acknowledge that this will create schisms in the party that could hurt him in the longer term. Cleary said that he still has to win the “hearts and minds” of party too, as well as public in the face of questions and grilling over his policies.

But some think the fight ahead could actually help Corbyn secure his place in power one day in 10 Downing Street.

“Corbyn has a long way to go. He will take a beating from [Rupert] Murdoch’s empire and fear mongering from the government. Just take a look at David Cameron’s social media messages about Labour ‘being a threat to national security’ and your family. But people aren’t stupid. I think this could all galvanise and mobilise a whole new vote from people that were previously disillusioned from British politics.”

