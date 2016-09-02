J. Crew's core customers are fleeing the brand

What happened to J. Crew?

The company reported yet another quarter of spiraling results — same-store sales dipped 9% for the quarter, and 9% for the first half of fiscal 2016.

This comes on the heels of many strategic moves to improve the business from last year: layoffs, letting go of head of women’s design Tom Mora, and hiring former Madewell designer Somsack Sikhounmuong to lead its women’s business.

On Monday, the company announced it would start selling its clothes at select Nordstrom stores.

Last fall, the company went back to a basic aesthetic which appeared to seem like it was a move in the right direction. But whatever the company is selling now just isn’t resonating with its core customer base.

In fact, as Glossy points out, there’s an entire Twitter movement that’s been burgeoning for several months, begging the brand to #ReviveJCrew. The movement, Glossy writes, started with a post from last March from Capitol Hill Style, that beseeched the brand to get its act back together.

Key complaints include that the brand is suffering from a lack of quality and styles that just fail to hit the spot.

Here’s what some customers are saying.

@jcrew So I got an email from you today announcing new arrivals–only thing is nothing looked new….#ReviveJCrew, #waitingfornewcollection

— Anne Marie Harrison (@AnneNJNY) July 5, 2016

Had two pairs of pants rip on me in the last 6 months. I need to find a new place for denim, apparently. #revivejcrew

— Alicia (@fureyplayscello) February 4, 2016

Come on @jcrew get it together! Bring back classic styles and quality. #LoyalCustomer #revivejcrew

— Becky Pettoruto (@BeckyPettoruto) January 7, 2016

Last year, one customer wrote an online letter to the brand, saying, “I miss the old J. Crew and I need it back in my life.”

“You might not know it,” she wrote at the time, “but you actually miss me, too. Between 2009-2012, I shopped at J. Crew, J. Crew Outlet, and both online stores, three times per fiscal quarter on average (spending approximately $150 per visit).”

