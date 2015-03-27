The biggest weaknesses of McDonald's, Chipotle, and Starbucks

Reuters Those on a diet don’t want McDonald’s.

A new report by Morgan Stanley reveals the biggest weaknesses of major restaurant chains.

The bank polled customers on the reasons they would frequent the establishments less often.

People were mostly likely to avoid Starbucks if they were on a budget. Those on a diet said they’d go to McDonald’s less.

Customers who fled Chipotle said they did so because the food didn’t taste as good.

Survey participants indicated that food quality and customer service had gotten worse at Burger King.

The report also highlights some of McDonald’s biggest issues, with many customers saying the brand uses too many artificial ingredients and they don’t trust the quality of the food.

People in their 20s and 30s told Morgan Stanley that a lack of food quality at McDonald’s was a reason they would not recommend the brand to a friend.

McDonald’s is attempting to deal with these issues by letting customers see how its burgers and french fries are made.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.