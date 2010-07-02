Why People Quit Google For Startups

Why do people quit Google, despite its famous perks?



A good person to ask would be Erin Gleason, who PR Newser says doubles as Foursquare’s office manager and sole PR rep.

Like a lot of Foursquare employees, including cofounders Naveen Selvadurai and Dennis Crowley, Erin worked at Google’s New York office before joining Foursquare.

Back when Erin was at Google, HR made a mini-day-in-the-life documentary about her.

In it, Erin scurries around planning and organising and scheduling and hectoring – basically doing all the things we’re sure she’s doing at Foursquare now. The only difference? At Google, Erin was an “associate” thrilled about getting promoted to “assistant.”

At Foursquare, she’s essentially managing day-to-day operations for New York’s hottest startup.

Free food, schmee schmood – amiright, Erin?

Watch:



