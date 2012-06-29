Why People Pay More For Wine That's Hard To Pronounce

Photo: Flickr via skazama

We’ve long been told not to judge a book by it’s cover, but when it comes to wine, Americans pretty much throw that out the window.According to a study by Antonia Mantonakis at Brock University, consumers are willing to pay more for wine with a hard-to-pronounce names even if they’re the same quality as lesser brands, NPR reports.



In the study, about 130 participants tasted different wines and rated how much they liked and would be willing to pay for each. The study used wines that were similar in quality and then assigned artificial names to each wine.

The participants were broken up into three groups: one that drank wines with difficult names, one with simple names, and a control group who didn’t see any names at all.

What they found might surprise you. Participants in the first group said they liked the wines more than those who either didn’t see the names or were given easier to pronounce names. These people were also willing to buy the wines at about $2 more than the other groups.

The more consumers knew about wines with difficult names, the more likely they were to think it should cost more, according to the study.

To explain this, Mantonakis points to numerous studies that show things like the label, price, ads, and brand can all make us think something tastes better than it really does.

