Teens tell us why they love PewDiePie -- the biggest YouTube star in the world

PewDiePie is the biggest YouTube star in the world, and he visited New York City today for a big meet and greet with his fans. Thousands of his biggest fans formed a line that circled around the block and overflowed into a nearby park. The scene was nothing we’ve seen before. We talked to these fans to find out why they love PewDiePie so much.

Produced by Will Wei and Grace Raver

