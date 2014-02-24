Why 12.6 Million People Left The Workforce Since 2007 In One Chart

Your must-read of the day is Matthew Boesler’s examination of the impact of retiring Baby Boomers on the Labour Force Participation Rate.

Short-story: While it’s true that the Labour Force Participation Rate of the Baby Boomer cohort has ticked up a bit, the overall shift from prime-age workers to Baby Boomers has been a big driver of lower workforce participation.

This one chart shows why 12.6 million people have left the workforce since 2007.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.