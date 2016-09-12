Here's why people loved Monday hundreds of years ago

Nationaal Archief/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons Zero. Monday used to be the best day of the week for many workers.

Monday has a bad reputation.

The Bangles decried the day as “manic.” The Mamas and the Papas warned us not to “trust that day.” The Carpenters revealed that “rainy days and Mondays” always got them down. And, of course, the Boomtown Rats famously declared, “I don’t like Mondays.”

Garfield wasn’t a huge fan, either.

All in all, Monday is a pretty depressing day. It wasn’t always like that, though.

In fact, the day — originally named for the moon — was once so beloved in Britain and the US that it was called “Saint Monday.”

Why did Monday used to be so popular — and what happened to make it so melancholy today?

Here’s everything you need to know about the rise and fall of Saint Monday:

