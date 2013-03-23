A Perfect Example Of Why People Don't Like Hedge Funds

GiddeanX via FlickrLast week I posted a piece on a particular hedge fund’s research[1] from 18-months ago, and then I went on to praise that hedge fund, with 20/20 hindsight, for nailing it, in terms of understanding the Great Recession, and why it’s taking so long to recover from it.



In response, in my inbox today I received a notification that SCRIBD, the document posting service, had complied with a request to take down the research piece. And then I received this:

—–Original Message—–

From: “Michael J. Bales” <[email protected]>

Sent: Tuesday, August 28, 2012 5:52pm

To: [email protected]

Subject: DMCA Takedown Notice: Bridgewater Associates Deleveraging Studies From: Michael J. Bales <[email protected]>

Subject: DMCA Takedown Notice: Bridgewater Associates Deleveraging Studies Message Body:

Dear Sir or Madam, Pursuant to 17 USC 512(c)(3)(A), this communication serves as a statement that: 1. I am the duly authorised representative of Bridgewater Associates, LP, the exclusive rights holder for the work entitled “Deleveraging Studies”; 2. These exclusive rights are being violated by the wholesale copying of this article at the following URL: http://www.scribd.com/doc/103650057/Bridgewater-Deleveraging-Studies, and a link to this URL is provided in a blog post on your website at: http://www.bankers-anonymous.com/blog/first-prize-for-a-great-recession-framework-bridgewater-associates/#_ftnref1; 3. I have a good faith belief that the use of this material in such a fashion is not authorised by the copyright holder, the copyright holder’s agent, or the law; 4. Under penalty of perjury in a United States court of law, I state that the information contained in this notification is accurate, and that I am authorised to act on the behalf of the exclusive rights holder for the material in question; 5. I may be contacted at Baker & McKenzie, 1114 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, via email at [email protected], or at (212) 626-4810. I hereby request that you disable access to this material as it appears on Bankers Anonymous by removing the referenced link in as expedient a fashion as possible. Sincerely, Michael J. Bales

Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP

I also got a series of individual requests by people who wanted to get access to the research, but couldn’t download it before SCRIBD took it away in compliance with Bridgewater’s request.

Anyway, just another reason to be annoyed by hedge funds. Even when they’re right, and you praise them, they don’t want you to have the information that they have.

[1] The fund’s name rhymes with “Trig’s Mother”

Post read (473) times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.