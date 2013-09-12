9 Psychological Reasons Why Smart People Do Dumb Things With Money

What's really going on: Gambler's fallacy.

When investors rely on past events to predict the future, they're shooting themselves in the foot. If a stock is flying or floundering for a year, that doesn't mean it will continue to do so in the year or even few months to come.

The same thing happens when you buy a lotto ticket because your buddy next door just won $US10,000 in a drawing. Just because he won doesn't change the odds of you winning at all.

Keep your decision making grounded in the real facts. Analyse your investments before making any sudden moves or following trends.