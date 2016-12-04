Here's why people are stubborn and cling to old beliefs

Cognitive psychologist and neuroscientist at McGill University, Daniel Levitin, explains why people can be so stubborn when it comes to false beliefs. This behaviour is illogical, Levitin says, and goes against rational thought. Learn more about what Levitin has to say on this topic in his latest book “A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age.”

