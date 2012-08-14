CHART OF THE DAY: Why People Bought Android Phones Instead Of iPhones, According To An Internal Apple Study

According to research by Apple, the number one reason people chose Android over iPhone before 2011 was because the Android phone was available on their carrier.



The Apple research came out in court yesterday. CNET’s Josh Lowensohn picked up on the chart, which we’ve included below.

It’s an interesting chart because it suggests Apple could have dominated the U.S. smartphone market if it had cut deals with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

That might not have been possible, though. Apple reportedly had a five year exclusive deal with AT&T, which was highly supportive of Apple’s iPhone launch. The reports/rumours say Apple renegotiated with AT&T when it introduced the iPad, and that’s why the iPhone hit Verizon in 2011.

Whatever the case may have been, Apple is now on three major carriers, as well as some smaller rural carriers, which is limiting Android’s market share growth.

We’d love to see an update to this chart from Apple. Have people warmed up to Android? Are they interested in bigger screens for the phones?

