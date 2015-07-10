I tried the bizarre ice cube and cereal trend that is taking over Twitter -- and it's not as weird as you'd think

Move over peas and guacamole, there’s a new culinary combination sweeping the internet: cereal and ice cubes.

The trend germinated when Twitter user @Vidarrina posted a tweet in June asking if anybody else enjoyed eating cereal served over milk with ice in it, Yahoo News UK reports.

Since then, the message was retweeted over 1,000 times. Many people have replied in support of adding cubes to your daily breakfast bowl.

Here’s a look at the tweet.