Et Tu Bedier? Why PayPal is Suing Google, Execs

PayPal, the e-payments subsidiary of eBay, has sued two of its former executives — Stephanie Tilenius and Osama Bedier — who defected to Google and have helped the search giant ramp up its mobile payments offering, including its newly announced Google Wallet NFC platform.



The lawsuit, which also names Google, alleges misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract and a host of other claims related to the recruitment of PayPal employees and the alleged improper use of PayPal’s confidential information.

