Why paying $3,600 for a coffee with Ruslan Kogan was a bargain

Kogan founder Ruslan Kogan.

Overnight a coffee with Ruslan Kogan was auctioned off for charity for $3,600.

Now while it was for charity, the person who fronted the coin actually got a bargain. The BRW rich list, which was released today, put the tech entrepreneur at 173rd place with $335 million.

His site, Kogan.com has been running for 9 years and a source close to him claims he has worked on average 80 hours a week, 52 weeks a year. (Apparently Kogan doesn’t take holidays too often.) Working around 4,160 hours a year.

In 9 years, that’s 37,440 hours. Using the BRW figure of what Kogan is worth, that’s $8,948 an hour.

So using that logic, the person who paid $3,600 for a coffee with Kogan actually bagged a good deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.