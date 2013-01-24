A Few Possible Reasons Why Paul Tudor Jones Despises His Infamous Documentary, 'Trader'

In 1987 PBS released a documentary called ‘Trader’ featuring legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and his firm Tudor Investments.



But the film was never given a chance to catch on. PTJ hated it, and bought up almost all the copies of the film as soon as he could. Every now and again a copy surfaces online (like yesterday — it’s already down) but the question generally remains — why did PTJ hate the movie so much?

At the time it was made, the market was shooting up but PTJ and his team were (correctly) calling a crash to come. In the film, they also show a lot of care for managing risk and taking care of their clients. There’s even a look into the awesome charity work that PTJ does with kids in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Some speculate that PTJ felt that his trading secrets were revealed in the documentary. Others suggest that he was embarrassed of how he looked while he was trading.

Regardless, there’s never been an official answer to this question so there’s always room for more theories as to why PTJ killed this documentary, here are some of ours.

Because he gets super nervous. Throughout the documentary PTJ bites his nails, shakes his hands, taps his feet and does basically anything you can physically imagine a nervous person doing. Traders are supposed to stay calm, and he acknowledges that, so maybe he doesn't like the look of himself losing his cool. Because he screams and swears. Traders do this all the time, but it doesn't mean they want it on tape. Plus, the man's got kids. No one wants them to hear dad drop the F-Bomb. Because he calls his own retirement. This obviously never happened. Tudor says, 'If I make the market I want to make I'll retire, hopefully a champion.' Now PTJ is a billionaire and definitely a champion. Maybe he realised that he wasn't going to retire after he hit his mark and wanted to erase this comment from history. Because he gets a little smug sometimes and says things that aren't PC at all. One example: After PTJ makes a killing selling a bunch of oil ahead of an OPEC meeting decision, he's talking to a commodities trader who is wonders who sold so much before the decision came out. PTJ says: 'I hope they think it was some wild as s--- Arab who knew the deal would fall apart.' Because he says the country hangs on a pair of tennis shoes. 'These tennis shoes are what the future of this country hangs on because they've been good for a point rally in bonds and a 30 point rally in stocks every time I put them on... I bought them at a charity auction. They're Bruce Willis', the man's a stud. Because he exercises. Gotta love those 80s machines workout clothes. Because he has a lucky dinosaur. It's supposed to ward off bears in the market. He has a massive house he barely lives in. PTJ occupies the 18 bedroom house on the weekends. It is serviced by a staff of 3. Since this movie, he's become a legend... Check out the Awesome Life Of PTJ>

