Why parents and grandparents across the US are getting vaccinated — in spite of their hesitancy

Over 10 million Americans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although many parents and grandparents had reservations, most who spoke with Insider were willing to get the vaccine.

Here’s how seven parents around the country made their decisions.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Dawn Zombeck, of New Hampshire, watched her two-year-old grandson at least once a week.

More recently, her son and daughter-in-law have only been comfortable with outdoor, masked visits. So, when Zombeck had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, she jumped at it, despite the fact that she doesn’t usually get vaccines.

“I can’t wait to hug my grandbaby again,” Zombeck told Insider.

Josh McKivigan, a Pennsylvania dad, was eager to get the vaccine after his wife was hospitalized from complications of COVID-19. As a behavioural health provider, he felt that getting the vaccine was the best way to protect his patients and family.

“After seeing how ill my wife got with COVID-19 and seeing just how easy it would happen, I wanted to take further steps to reduce that risk,” he said. “Safety and care for patients, family and friends is of the utmost importance to me.”

Pushing doubts aside

Many parents who spoke with Insider had some reservations about getting vaccinated, especially because the new vaccines were developed so quickly (in reality, the technology behind the vaccines has been in the works for years).

But after a year of living with the virus unchecked, many decided to get vaccinated anyway

Ariana Witkin, a doctor at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has seen firsthand the devastation that COVID-19 causes. But since she’s breastfeeding and considering another pregnancy, she was worried about getting the shot, which is unstudied in pregnant and nursing women.

She still decided that the vaccine was in the best interest of her and her child.

“Ultimately, I felt for me personally the risk of contracting COVID-19 was greater than any potential and unknown risk of the vaccine to my breastfeeding toddler or theoretical foetus,” she said. “The sheer possibility that I could prevent my family from this horrible disease was enough for me to vaccinate.”

Plus, she said that the evidence shows an “an extremely low likelihood of poor outcomes for pregnant and lactating women.”

Brandon Dean, a police officer in New England, wasn’t keen on getting the vaccine, but decided that the possibility of protecting his two young kids was worth it.

“I wasn’t going to, but because of my profession and my kids, I decided it was in my best interest for their health and safety,” he said.

Hoping for a return to normal



In addition to the physical protection that the vaccine gives, many parents are hoping that by rolling up their sleeves they will facilitate a better living environment for their kids.

Paul Grattan, a father of three and police officer in New York City, contracted COVID-19 back in March. Despite that, he also recently got vaccinated. He hopes to lead by example, and encourage more people to take the vaccine so that kids can get back to school and social interactions.

“I firmly believe the greater health crisis is the school closures, remote learning, and pandemic-related anxiety our kids are suffering. I want schools open full time and ultimately a firm, declared date that they no longer have to wear masks at school,” he said. “The rest of us should adapt and confront this thing in favour of keeping our kids healthy.”

Jill Shepard, of Maine, hasn’t had her vaccination yet, but she’s eager to get it as soon as possible. As a single parent with few extended family members, she said it’s critical that she protect herself as much as possible, in addition to offering her daughter protection.

“I obviously don’t want to get sick myself, but I also don’t mind being an example that it’s ok to get a vaccine,” she said. “I think people are so accepting of technological advances but are sceptical of advances with science and medicine.”

