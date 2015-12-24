Why Pandora has huge queues this Christmas

If you’ve been into an Australian shopping centre this Christmas you will have seen the lines.

Pandora is having a huge Christmas.

In February, the Danish jewelry maker, which launched here in 2009, ventured into China as part of its Asian expansion plans.

This has proven to be a good strategic move as the initial excitement with Australian customers began to fade. The Chinese market, combined with Japan, makes up almost one third of global jewelry sales, predicted to grow to DKK 2,200 billion ($AU445.7 billion) by 2017, according to Pandora’s 2014 annual report.

Along with Oracle Investment Hong Kong Limited, which the company has a joint distribution deal with in China, Pandora plans to accelerate store roll-outs and make significant marketing investments.

In October, Pandora also announced it was partnering with Walt Disney to launch a jewelry collection in 13 markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, China and Japan.

This follows a previous deal last year to create an original Pandora collection of Disney-themed jewelry, sold at Disney resorts as well as stores throughout the Americas.

At the time Pandora CEO Anders Colding Friis said: “The reception of the Pandora Disney collection in North America has been amazing, and following discussions with Disney, we have together decided to expand the collaboration to include the Asia Pacific.

“We believe that the collection will fit well with the population in Asia and Australia, and look forward to offer our Disney inspired products to our customers in the region.”

It’s worked.

Two days before Christmas, Business Insider visited Pandora’s Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, having seen lines out the door for the last fortnight.

We aren’t the only ones who noticed.

Photos of the queues are popping up all over social media.

According to the store’s retail assistants, Wednesday’s line was much smaller compared to recent days.

One told Business Insider that one day last week it was so busy they had to temporarily close the doors just to cope with the influx of shoppers.

“But everyone was happy to wait for their turn,” she said.

Walking into the store you're invited to join the queue to be served. Everyone waits in an ordered line at the designated area. How very Apple of Pandora. While there are a few locals, it is very obvious the brand is popular among the Asian consumers. Whether it's simply the Christmas rush or a baby formula-like boom in popularity, Pandora will enjoy handsome profits heading into Q3.

