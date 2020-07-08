I've lived in New York for most of my life. Here are 6 reasons why the pandemic has me thinking about leaving.

Gary Hershorn / Getty New York City.

I’ve lived in New York City for the past five years and grew up just outside of it.

When the coronavirus hit New York earlier this year, it got me thinking about moving somewhere else.

With most storefronts and restaurants closed or operating at limited capacity, I wonder if the city is worth the high cost of living here.

I grew up just outside of New York City, and the first thing I did after my college graduation was make the city my home.

For the past five years, I’ve hopped around New York City, living in Washington Heights and all over Brooklyn. While everyone agrees the city is too expensive, I’ve always been able to justify it with the exciting life I lead here. But in the past few months, everything has changed.

Back in March, the coronavirus swept through New York City, sickening many, shuttering storefronts, and changing the city I’ve come to know and love.

This new normal has me rethinking my place in this city and debating if I should start over somewhere new. Here are six reasons why.

The price isn’t worth it if you can’t experience all the city has to offer.

Gary Hershorn / Getty New York City is empty these days.

People flock to New York City to experience the culture. You can eat at a fine restaurant and hop next door to a cheap deli. You can experience some of the best stage shows on Broadway. You can see the next big comedian at a local comedy club. You can bump into Hollywood’s biggest A-listers right on the street. All of this happens right on your doorstep, but it comes with a price.

According to a July 2020 report by real estate listing site Zumper, on average, people are paying $US2,890 for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. Now that I can’t experience any of the magical moments the city has to offer, I’m wondering if that price tag is really worth it. Even though some parts of the city are starting to reopen, the New York City I have known for years is still a long ways off.

Now, I’m just paying 148% more than the national average on rent to live in a small apartment with basically zero lifestyle or cultural amenities.

New York City is the most densely populated city in the country, which leaves me feeling vulnerable to contracting the virus.

Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock Busy New York streets.

New York City has over 8 million people living within just 300 square miles. Many of us are crammed into small apartment buildings, which are built right next to other, equally crammed buildings. To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, we are told to wear masks and keep 6 feet away from people, but that’s difficult to do in a city where people are everywhere.

While population density isn’t the only factor to blame for the spread of the coronavirus, I feel more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 here than in a small town where I’d have more space for myself.

Commuting is difficult because trains are considered high risk.

Reuters New York subway.

The main way to get around New York City is by subway. But these days, I am avoiding the subway at all costs because it’s very difficult to social distance on a crowded train, and I don’t know how often they’re being cleaned. This isn’t an issue for other parts of the country where driving is the norm.

Additionally, I haven’t taken a train since March, and the break has been a relief. I’m no longer spending $US120 a month to ride a subway system that consistently seems to inconvenience me. During my time away from the subway, I’ve dreamed of living in a part of the country where I could hop in a car and just drive anywhere I wanted. That’s just not the case in New York City.

Now that I can work from home, I don’t need to be in New York City.

Frank Olito/ Insider Working from home.

Since March, I – like a lot of people in the US – have been working from home. While I thought it would be difficult, I adapted quite easily and found myself more focused and productive when working because I’ve eliminated office distractions.

Now that I have proven myself as a successful work-from-home employee, I wonder if I need to live this close to the office. I’ve always told myself I needed to live in New York because that’s where most of the jobs in my industry are located, but if these jobs, like mine, are becoming remote positions, then I don’t need to stay in this city anymore.

After isolating in my apartment for four months, I learned how important outdoor space is to me.

Education Images / Getty Balconies in New York City.

I live in a small apartment in Brooklyn with no outdoor space. I have no backyard, no balcony, no rooftop access, and not even a fire escape to sneak onto. During the hardest parts of isolation, I watched as my friends and family in other parts of the country enjoyed their large backyards, pools, and porches, as I was trapped on my couch, longing for a breath of fresh air.

Of course, I am able to go to some great parks in the city, but they’re far from my apartment, and I can’t work in a park because there’s no Wi-Fi.

In the end, it boils down to one simple reason: I need to prioritise my mental health, and New York City may be damaging it.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York City.

I don’t want my neighbourhood to be the centre of every major global news story. Whenever something major happens, New York City always seems to be at the centre of it. When the coronavirus first struck the US, the city I call home was among the hardest hit. Of course I was lucky to be healthy during that time, but witnessing the devastating impact of the virus so close to home did take a toll on my mental health.

A part of me wonders if living in a different part of the country would be less stressful and help relieve some of my daily anxieties.

