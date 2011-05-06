Why Osama Bin Laden's Death Was A Huge Windfall For The Democrats

When President Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden, the news, not surprisingly, gave him a quick bounce in the opinion polls.



But the successful mission also gave the president a badly needed boost among members of his own party in Congress, who had complained as recently as last month that on issues from immigration reform to tax cuts, Obama had failed to live up to his campaign promises. Taking out bin Laden, Democrats say, is the first of several promises they hope Obama will now be able to keep.

For the full story, head over to The Daily Beast.

